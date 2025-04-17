CHIEF Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili has set April 22, 2025, as the date for ruling on former Lumezi Independent Member of Parliament Munir Zulu’s application for bail pending appeal. Zulu was convicted and sentenced on April 7, 2025, to 12 months’ imprisonment with hard labour for making defamatory remarks against Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, Infrastructure Minister Charles Milupi, and Road Development Agency (RDA) board chairperson Mulchand Kuntawala. Following his conviction, Zulu appealed the sentence in the Lusaka High Court and simultaneously applied for bail pending the outcome of the appeal. When the matter came up for hearing before Magistrate Chibwili on Monday, Zulu’s lawyer Maluza Chongola argued that his client had raised “arguable grounds of appeal” which justified his release...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here