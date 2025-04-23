A MASSAGE centre in Lusaka’s Makeni area and its shareholder have sued the state and four others in the High Court, demanding K400,000 for professional misconduct and business disruption. Lahema Massage Centre Limited and Lawrence Mwape, a shareholder in the company, are seeking damages for the interference and inconvenience they experienced due to an unlawful search of the premises. They have cited Ronald Kabaso, an officer under the Office of the President; Soviet Munsanje, a criminal investigations officer at Chawama Police Station; Matildah Mubita; and Katongo Mumba, both residents of John Laing compound, as the first, second, third and fourth respondents, respectively. The duo has also cited the Attorney General as the fifth defendant in the matter. In a statement...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here