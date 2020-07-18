FOREST Rangers Football Club’s participation in the resumed FAZ/MTN Super League hangs in the balance as 28 players and support staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The football club’s media and public relations officer Christina Zulu stated today that the positive cases came out of 58 people who were tested early this week as guided before the resumption of the Super League.

“In accordance with the health guidelines that have been put in place by the Ministry of Health and FAZ for football clubs to take COVID-19 tests before the league resumes, Forest Rangers Football players and support staff took tests earlier this week,” Zulu stated.

“A total number of 58 took the test, from which 30 were negative as earlier reported and 28 positive cases. The club is in touch with the district health team for necessary precautions. The Club has since communicated to the Football Association of Zambia about the development.”

Forest Rangers were scheduled to play Zanaco Football Club today in the resumed Super League games.

They currently lie on the summit of the tight FAZ/MTN Premier league table with 43 points, having played 23 games and two points ahead second placed Green Eagles with 41 points while Nkana lie third on the log with 40 points.