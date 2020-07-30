The Football Association of Zambia has awarded Super league side Zanaco three points following a disciplinary committee meeting held on Monday.

Zanaco had written the association demanding that they be awarded three points after it was discovered that opponents, Forest Rangers, had disseminated false information regarding the number of players and staff who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Rangers were scheduled to host Zanaco in week 25 of the league but declined to play pointing out that majority of their players had tested COVID-19 positive and were isolated.

Prior to the match, Rangers issued a statement were they claimed that 28 players and staff had tested COVID-19 positive but the Ministry of Health revealed later that only 10 players and staff had tested positive.

FAZ stated following a disciplinary hearing that Zanaco’s claim to be awarded three points had merit.

“The above case was tabled before the Disciplinary Committee on Monday 27th July 2020. The Disciplinary Committee, have considered all the written evidence adduced by both parties before It, was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that your claim for the three points for this match had merit and therefore in accordance with Article 109 and 77 of the FAZ Disciplinary Code, ruled as follows; Your club be awarded the three points with a 3-0 score line. We thank you for your usual co-operation.”