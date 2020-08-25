IN a bid to strengthen their backline, Super Division side Lumwana Radiants have signed Congolese goalkeeper Alain Ngeleka on a two year deal.

Despite being part of the Nkana team that won the Super Division title this season, the theatrical goal minder was deemed excess baggage last week when the Kitwe side decided against renewing his six-month contract.

Lumwana, who narrowly survived relegation, have since signed the Congolese who once turned up for Buildcon.

“We are glad to announce the signing of Alain Katembwe Ngeleka on a 2 year deal. Ngeleka brings a wealth of experience which will help us build on our long term project while meeting our short term objectives,” a statement read on Lumwana’s official Facebook page.

Lumwana survived the chop after finishing 14th with 31 points, three above the first relegation place.