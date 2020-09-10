ZAMBIA Hockey Association (ZHA) secretary general Thomas Mumba says the resumption of training after the COVID-19 induced break will help teams prepare for the Africa Cup of Club Champions scheduled for November in Malawi.

Zambia will be represented by Lusaka Sharks Hockey Club and Hot Spurs at the prestigious event set for the Malawian city of Blantyre.

Earlier this week, the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) gave a green light to some sports disciplines to use the facility after it partially closed owing to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Mumba said in an interview yesterday that ZHA was delighted with the development as the continued inactivity had begun to take a toll on teams and players.

“We are happy with the indication that we can use the OYDC to train after the unexpected COVID-19 break, this is good for the teams and more so that we have clubs that will play at the Champions League,” Mumba said.

He said the long break had taken a toll on the players.

“It was difficult for the players, ZHA and everyone involved…the long break had started to negatively affect the players. We are looking forward to being active again,” Mumba said.

He said teams were expected to start training on Monday and that ZHA expected Zambia’s representatives to perform well at the Malawi event.

“The expectations are high, we are going in there to compete, we hope the teams will prepare well and as you know, every tournament has a surprise package,” said Mumba.

The tournament is expected to run from November 30 to December 5, 2020.