POWER Dynamos chairperson Alpha Mwale says the club has received a whooping US$1million from sponsors Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) ahead of the 2022/2023 MTN Super League season that kicks off this weekend.

Speaking during a media briefing, Tuesday, Mwale said CEC had already funded the club US$1million in order to meet its target this season.

The MTN Super league swings into action this Saturday with Dynamos visiting Zambia Police Service sponsored side Nkwazi in their opening fixture.

“Of utmost importance is the support we have continued receiving from our sponsors, the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (Plc) who have already funded us to the tune of US$1 million for this season in order for us to meet our targets,” Mwale said.

Mwale appealed to fans and other stakeholders to continue giving the team support as they kick start the season.

He said management’s expectations on the team’s performance are high, adding that the target should be going for the league title in order to qualify for continental football.

He said the reduction in the slots for CAF inter-club games should push players an extra mile in order to achieve the set target.

“Our expectations for this season are very high. Last season, we aimed to finish in the top four to play CAF inter-club games but we missed by a point to Nkana. Given that slots have reduced to two, it still gives us a call to play CAF Champions League. We aim to win the title,” he added.

Mwale said management had done enough to ensure the team is prepared and ready for the new season.

He said management also organised a Four Teams Tournament which was aimed at achieving match fitness and team cohesion.

“The team took a two weeks intensive pre-season training in Mongu last month where a lot was achieved in terms of physical fitness, team bonding and mental stimulation and strength of the players,” Mwale said.

The club also confirmed having signed four new players in attacking midfielder Laurent Muma, defensive midfielder Owen Tembo , striker Jacob Kaunda and goal keeper Willard Mwanza.

Mwale also confirmed that players Jackson Kakunta, Tony Kazembe and Benson Chali parted ways with the Club.

Meanwhile Mwale said the club is also investing in furthering the football knowledge of coach Mwenya Chipepo.

Chipepo is currently in Tanzania attending a CAF A licence and will be expected back in the country a few weeks from now.

Mwale said assistant coach Linos Makwaza will take charge of the team in the absence of Chipepo.

The CAF A course is trenched in modules A,B & C and stretched over a period of six months on a two weeks’ residential tuition after every four weeks or so.

Mwale said capacity building is very important in areas of business including football.

He said the sacrifices the club was making is an investment into the future.

“Coaches are now managers, and they have to cover every aspect of the game. But it also fits into the requirements of playing CAF games because it is a requirement for the head coach to have the CAF A badge. So this is a sacrifice we are making because we will be playing some games without one of the key members of the technical bench because of training but its worth it,” said Mwale.