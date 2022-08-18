MTN Super League side Zanaco Football Club has signed a six-month agreement with La Liga to professionalise football development at the club.

Speaking during the signing ceremony held at the Hilton In in Lusaka yesterday, Zanaco club chairperson David Musunga said the agreement is a landmark achievement that will culminate into the clubs success in the future.

Musunga said the agreement demonstrates the club’s desire to professionalise all aspects of club activities.

He said the partnership will see La Liga provide assistance in the professionalisation of Zanaco football club and all areas of soccer

development.

“The signing of this agreements demonstrates our desire to professionalise all aspects of the clubs activities and other areas of

football development. It will also see La Liga assist us in formulating a well structured programme for our youth developmental teams. This agreement has come at a right time when we want to ensure that the club becomes professional,” said Musunga.

The agreement will also see La Liga help Zanaco with the up-scaling of the coaches skills and the nurturing of the abundant football talent at youth level.

La Liga Southern Africa managing director Marcos Pelegrin said they decided to partner with Zanaco having noticed the interest of

professionalising the club.

Pelegrin said La Liga appreciates the talent Zambia has continued to produce hence deciding to be part of helping with football expertise and knowledge.

“We decided to partner with Zanaco because we feel they are a right partner. We want to play our part in ensuring that we share our

expertise with the coaches and professionalisation of all football activities at the club,” said Pelegrin.

He said La Liga was confident they will walk side by side with Zanaco to ensure the set objectives are achieved.

And Zanaco Bank manager Mukwandi Chibesakunda said the partnership will add value to the Club and hopes results will be seen in a short period.

Chibesakunda urged the team to work extra hard in order to continue attracting partners on board.

“We are happy with the partnership that will see La Liga transfer its football expertise and knowledge to Zanaco coaches . As a shareholder, we believe that this partnership is a breath of fresh air as it will result into Zanaco unlocking its full potential as far as

football is concerned,” said Chibesakunda.

She said the bank remains committed to supporting the club, adding it expects the team to deliver more wins both in the local league and in the CAF inter-club games.