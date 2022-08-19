WITH only a day left before the kick off of the 2022/2023 MTN Super League, Green Eagles Coach Aggrey Chiyangi says the team will go all-out to challenge for the title and qualify for continental football.

Meanwhile Chiyangi says there is need for the team to up its scoring ratio in order to attain the set target.

Speaking in an interview, Thursday, Chiyangi said time had come for the Zambia National Service (ZNS) sponsored side to win the league title for the people of Southern province.

Eagles finished the 2021/2022 football season third and will be eager to deliver a maiden trophy in Southern Province after several attempts.

“The league kicks off this weekend and our target is to go all-out to challenge for the league title knowing we lost the other slots in the CAF inter-club games. We shall push to win the trophy for the people of Choma this time,” Chiyangi said.

He said achieving the target won’t be easy but remained confident that with hard work and dedication from every player at the club, the mission was attainable.

He said the 2022/2023 football season will be crucial and tough as every team is targeting to finish in top two to book a slot in the CAF inter-club games.

“We need to work extra hard to achieve the set target because trust me there will be no easy games this season. Look, delivering the league title for the people of Choma is attainable provided every player in the team realises and gives their all when given an opportunity to play. We can do it and we believe,” he said.

Meanwhile Chiyangi said the team will need to improve on its scoring ratio in order to attain the objectives laid down.

“For now what is important is us working to improve on our goal scoring rate. We suffered a huge setback last season because our goal ratio was very low. We have brought in two new strikers from Burundi and we are hoping they settle quickly and get us goals this season. The message to the players is always clear, play for badge and win titles to enter history books,” said Chiyangi.

The Former Chipolopolo caretaker coach said the challenge ahead was huge but believes the technical bench has done enough to ensure the team is ready for the season.