NEWLY appointed Green Buffaloes Coach Masauso Tembo says the team will work hard to deliver to the expectations of their sponsors.

Speaking in an interview, Thursday, after being unveiled at Arakan Barracks, Tembo said he was ready for the challenge ahead.

“I’m ready for the challenge. We shall work extra hard to ensure that we deliver to the expectations of our sponsors. I’m happy to be here and looking forward to the start of the season. To be honest every team has targets but we are going to be taking each game as it comes,” Tembo said.

Tembo takes over from Justin Chinama who was sent on administrative leave in March following a poor string of results.

The former MUZA FC coach will be assisted by Austria Mweemba while Dennis Banda and Jimmy Mumba are second and third assistants respectively.

Former Chipolopolo striker Felix Katongo has been handed the role of physical trainer while Davy Kaumbwa has been maintained as goal keeper coach.

Director General of Sports, Commerce and Community Services Branch, Brigadier General Dan Tembo urged the team to pay back commands support by delivering to expectations.

Tembo said the executive analysed last season’s team performance to understand what could have led to the poor finishing in the second round.

“Command remains committed to supporting the team and our appeal is that this season, you perform to expectations and we shall reward you. Look at the Women’s team who won the Cosafa championship in South Africa. Emulate them and command will deliver its promises. Go and challenge for the league title. We are a big club and deserve to be fighting for the title against other big teams in the country,” said Tembo.

And Club chairperson Humphrey Sindawa said the expectations from the sponsors were high hence the need for the team to work extra hard.

He said the executive will deliver promises made to the team, adding that players must first perform to the expectations in order to be rewarded.

“I’m excited and anxiously waiting for the league kick off tomorrow. To the team, don’t be under pressure, just do what you discuss with your coaches. I am not a person that gives targets but success is natural and everyone wants to be associated with it. We will do what we promised you and if you perform well, we shall do more as well,” said Sindawa.

The Club also unveiled eight new acquisitions of which four are from Kafue Celtic on a seasonal loan deal and these are goal keeper Clement Kasongo, defenders Arthur Muleya, Kelvin Tembo and striker Mwiza Siwale.

Other players acquired include Fanwell Mapulanga from Lusaka Dynamos, Joseph Chandwila (Mapulanga Habour) and Joseph Kalimina (Panza FC) joined the club on permanent deals.

Meanwhile, with nine league titles in its cupboard, Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba says the club has resolved to open a new era of invincibility.

Numba said the team is ready to reclaim the MTN Super League title they lost Red Arrows last season.

“I think the team is ready for the season were we want to write a new chapter. We need to plan well on how we combine local league football and the CAF Confederation Cup fixtures. We have the depth in the squad and all we need is having the right attitude going into each and every game. We are set to reclaim the title we lost to Red Arrows last season,” said Numba.