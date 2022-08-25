COMMONWEALTH gold medallist Muzala Samukonga has received a two bedroomed house worth K850 000 in Lilayi and more than K500,000 from government and the corporate world for his achievements at the Birmingham Games.

Samukonga could not hold back his tears as pledges continued to pour over to him at the State house Luncheon yesterday in honour of the various achieving athletes and the Copper Queens.

The two bedroomed house keys and title deeds were handed to him by Heritage Constructions while government gave him K193,440 for his efforts.

Silver and bronze boxing medallists Stephen Zimba and Patrick Chinyemba received K112,840 and K48,360 while the Women’s national team walked away with a 16 seater bus for the splendid performances they put up at the Women Africa Cup of Nations from KingLong.

Muzala was the biggest winner as the limelight continued to be on him, walking away with vouchers of groceries worth K750 000, 100 bags of cement and various gifts including bales of sugar from Zambia Sugar.

Standard Chartered gave him K200,000, while Zambia National Building Society chipped in with K20,000. Other companies such as Fallsway apartments and Southern Sun offered weekend accommodation for him and his family.

The sprint King also walked away with an Apple iPhone and support from Trade Kings and Coca Cola to mention a few.

Silver medallist Zimba walked away with K81,250 from various stakeholders such as Standard Chartered, ZNBS while Trade Kings offered product support, accommodation vouchers and 20 bags of cement from Chilanga Cement.

Bronze Medallist Chinyemba pocketed 67,250 from the various stakeholders.

Sports minister Elvis Nkandu said the performance of athletes is a true definition of the country being back in the champions league .

Nkandu thanked stakeholders for the support they continue render to the development of sport in the country.

He said his ministry will ensure resources are made available to athletes as they represent the country.

“We are ranked second in the southern region [of] Africa after South Africa in the medal count. We are proud that our chess national team qualified for the chess World Cup to held in Hungary, 2023, and for this we shall honour you in monetary form,” said Nkandu.

Nkandu said the new dawn government is here to change the narrative of only believing in white collar jobs.