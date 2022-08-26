LEADING betting company 10Bet Zambia has donated basketball equipment worth K30,000 to Bulldogs Basketball Academy as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The betting company that also sponsors MTN/FAZ Super League defending champions Red Arrows has been in the country since 2021 and believes giving back to the community it operates in is part of its corporate social responsibility.

10Bet country director Kalumbu Soneka said the company remains committed to supplementing governments efforts towards the development of sport in the country.

Soneka said 10bet understands the role sports plays in driving economic development.

She said 10bet decided to partner with Bulldog Academy as they share the same vision.

“We are happy to contribute to the development of sports in the country in a small way. We are donating basketball equipment worth K30,000 to Bulldog Basketball Academy and this is in line with our corporate social responsibility. It might be little but we hope this goes a long way,” said Soneka.

Equipments donated included basketballs, bibs, training kits, t-shirts among many other items.

Zambia Basketball Federation (ZBF) president Maziko Phiri said the federation was excited to see academies attract sponsors to help nurture the abundant talent.

Phiri said ZBF believes academies and schools play a major role in nurturing talent at grassroot level.

“We want to thank 10bet for the good gesture they have showed to Bulldog Academy. We believe the equipment will play a critical role in grooming the next big basketball players in the country. We value your support and we hope the academy takes good care of the equipment,” said Phiri.

And team captain Dominic Lungu thanked 10bet for the gesture adding the equipment will help players perfect their skill and be better players.