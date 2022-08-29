ECONOMIST Nsama Mataka and his entire Lusaka Golf Club executive committee over the weekend went through unopposed during the annual general meeting.

Mataka, the new Lusaka Golf Club president and the 10-man committee of the country’s premier golf club will serve for one year subject to renewal by the executive.

Going through unopposed with Mataka was the Zambia Golf Union (ZGU) vice-president (South) include his vice-president Nawa Mataa, who was captain in the previous executive while the affable Mataka replaced Noel Nkoma, the Energy Regulation of Zambia board member, Mataa has taken over from Raj Patel.

Both Nkoma and Patel did not re-contest their positions.

Morris Mujala has replaced Mataa as captain with Mtendere Mphatso assuming the position of vice-captain from being tournament secretary.

Rudolph Mugabe is back in the executive after a hiatus as honorary secretary, succeeding Tresphorce Wasa.

Gibson Phiri, Ishrat Hussain, David Liyoni, Colin Musonda and Josh Ishvertatt are the new committee members.

The positions of treasurer and tournaments secretary have no office bearers and will be filled by the committee.

Mataka thanked the members of the club for the confidence bestowed on him and the entire committee.

In his acceptance speech, Mataka said the committee will not be in competition with the former executive but build on their achievements.

“As an executive, we are grateful for the level of confidence you have placed on us. We promise to work hard and build on from where the previous executive left. We believe in team work and our plea is that we work together and share ideas to the betterment of the club,” said Mataka.

Mujala, the incoming captain acknowledged the challenges every executive goes through.

He pledged that his executive will be listening to the concerns of the members for a win-win situation at the club.

“Our immediate task is to deal with the low membership. We are a five star facility and it will be vanity without people. We are aware of the many challenges that the club has been facing and our plea is that we work as a team to lead the club to greater heights,” said Mujala.