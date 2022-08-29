POWER Dynamos coach Mwenya Chipepo was yesterday left all smiles and heaping praises on his lads after thumping Lumwana Randiants 3-1 in the MTN Super League week two fixture played at the Arthur Davies Stadium.

A brace from Kennedy Musonda and one from Tranquilin Kalonji was enough for the Kitwe side to pick up maximum points and go second on the log with six points, level with leaders Nchanga Rangers.

Chipepo said a perfect start to the league is every coach’s dream as it gives the road map for the entire season.

“Well we return all the glory to God. On the game, hats off to the team, they gave their all and it paid off with maximum points. Congratulations to the team and we hope to build on this going forward. I think we should have scored one or two more goals if we were more clinical in front of goal,” said Chipepo.

His Lumwana counterpart Bilton Musonda described the loss as painful.

“We played well despite conceding silly goals. We have to work on the mistakes noted before playing our next fixture. The strikers upfront as well failed to convert most of the chances we created but that’s the name of the game,” Musonda said.

Meanwhile on the pitch Power had a chance to take lead in the 20th minute through Kennedy Musonda but his effort was cleared off the line by Charles Bwalya.

The Kitwe based side took the lead in the 38th minute through Musonda’s stunning header from inside the box after benefiting from a Luka Chamanga cross from the far left.

Musonda completed his brace in the 50th minute with a fine finish from inside the box after he was played on by Joshua Mutale.

Lumwana pulled one back in the 67th minute through Benjamin Mukanda’s header to from inside the box off a Richard Zulu ball.

Tranquilin Kalonji scored in stoppage time to make 3-1 with a beautiful half volley at the edge of the box after benefiting from a Brian Mwila cross who had made a one-two inter-change of passes with Mutale before releasing the ball.

Zanaco 1-2 Nchanga

Nchanga Rangers moved to the summit of the table after handing sensational Zanaco a shocking 2-1 defeat at the Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Zanaco took the lead in the 30th minute through striker Tshite Mweshi who slotted in a Lassa Kiala through ball. Kiala dribbled past two defenders before releasing Mweshi for a fine finish.

Nchanga Rangers drew level with the bankers in the 62 minute courtesy of a Logic Ching’andu stunner from outside the box. He controlled the ball on first attempt, drifted through a cluster of defenders before unleashing to beat goalie Charles Lawu to the far post.

With the game seemingly headed for a draw, on loan striker Pedro Miguel scored a beauty in stoppage time to send the Chingola outfit to the summit of the MTN/FAZ super league table on six points.

Buildcon 1-3 Nkana.

In the early kick off at the Levy Mwanawansa stadium, 13 times Champions Nkana shot down troubled Buildcon 3-1 courtesy of an Alex Ng’onga brace and a Patrick Ngondwe strike.

Ngondwe opened the scores for the Beston Chambeshi tutored side as early as the fifth minute with a solo low range strike from inside the box after he had benefited from an Oliver Lubiya pass.

Ng’onga doubled the lead for Nkana in the 26th minute with a left-foot curler after benefiting from a Ngondwe cross to end the first half leading 2-0.

Buildcon pulled one back in the 66th minute through Davies Bwalya with a well headed in effort from inside the box.

Ng’onga completed his brace in the 88th minute from the spot after Ngondwe was brought down.

Ng’onga stepped up and converted to put some icing on the cake for the Kitwe giants.

The win sends Nkana to four points having played to a scoreless draw in the opening fixture against Kabwe Warriors.

In the late kick off at Levy Mwanawansa, defending champions Red Arrows handed Zesco United a 1-0 defeat thanks to Saddam Yussuf’s 39th minute strike.

The Numba Mumamba side suffered their first defeat this season and this was a third loss in a row against Arrows having lost home and away last season.

Napsa 0-0 Nkwazi

At the Heroes Stadium, Napsa Stars held Zambia Police sponsored outfit Nkwazi to a barren draw in a match that was packed with action from end to end.

Napsa Stars coach Perry Mutapa blamed lack of creativity and composure in front of goal for the stalemate.

“We didn’t do much inside the box, we had our moments but it wasn’t meant to be. We lacked creativity and composure in front of goal. We have a lot of work but I am confident the goals will start coming,” Mutapa said.

His Nkwazi counterpart Dennis Makinka described the result as fair and a step in the right direction.

“It’s a fair result looking at us coming from a loss. It was a tough game with action from end to end. We struggled in the first half, we could have gotten a goal but the confidence levels among players was low. We were so conscious not to allow Napsa to score hence playing a very defensive game,” said Makinka.

Meanwhile on the pitch, Napsa Stars had a chance to take the lead in the 22 minute through Jimmy Mukeya but his nicely struck bicycle kick was dealt with by goalie Aggrey Nyamba after he had benefited from a Dickson Chapa cross from inside the box.

Visitors Nkwazi had a clear cut chance to take the lead in the 39th minute but youngster Andrews Mupande ballooned his effort from inside the box with only Rodwell Mukwanya to beat in goal.

In Choma, Green Eagles recovered from their shock defeat away in Lumwana and recorded their first win of the season, edging FC MUZA 1-0 in a Southern Province derby.

Amity Shamende’s late strike was the difference at the Independence Stadium in Choma.

In other fixtures, Prison Leopards beat Kansanshi Dynamos 2-0 courtesy of Lubinda Mundia and Landu Miete goals in the 63 and 84 minutes respectively while Zambia Army sponsored outfit Green Buffaloes edged Chambishi 2-0 with goals coming from John Kosamu and Jack Chirwa in the 56 and 63 minutes respectively.

In Kabwe, Kabwe Warriors suffered a 1-0 defeat in the hands of Forest Rangers courtesy of a Chitoshi Chinga 60th minute strike.