MTN Super League side Green Buffaloes has acquired the services of Chipolopolo striker Emmanuel Chabula on a two-year seasonal loan deal from Nkwazi.

The Zambia Army sponsored outfit have also confirmed the acquisition of youngsters Daniel Chama from Kansanshi Dynamos and Melvin Simasikwe from Kalomo Jetters on permanent deals.

Buffaloes confirmed the development in a statement issued to the media yesterday, stating that the trio would add value and help the team achieve the set target this season. The club urged the players to give their best, adding that they should feel at home.

“We are to announce the acquisition of three new player in Emmanuel Chabula from Nkwazi Football Club on a two-year seasonal loan deal, Daniel Chama and Melvin Simasikwe on permanent deals. We welcome the trio to the club and we believe you will add value to the team and help achieve the set target,” read the statement.

Chabula was close to joining Zesco United or Nkana but the deal failed to materialise at last minute due to unforeseen reasons.

The 24-year-old was between 2018 and 2020 considered by many as the next big thing after breaking into the Chipolopolo set up where he emerged as Chipolopolo top scorer in 2019 with six goals.

The former Kitwe United hitman was instrumental in propelling Zambia to the 2020 CHAN qualification.