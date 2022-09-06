FORMER Under-20 coach Charles Bwale has paid gratitude to Konkola Blades for giving him an opportunity to serve head coach after partying ways with the club on mutual separation today. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Bwale said he was happy to have served as club head coach for Blades for the last two seasons. “Yes, I can confirm partying ways with the club on mutual consent. I have several offers available but for now, I will take a break and see what next in my coaching career. I’m grateful to the club for [the] opportunity they gave me. I brought the team back in the Premier league and back to the National division one league. It was a privilege to…...



