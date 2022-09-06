MEN’S hockey national team striker Philemon Bwali says finishing top scorer and winning the player of the tournament accolade for the Central, and Southern Africa All Africa Games hockey qualifiers is motivation to work extra hard ahead of the next international engagements. Bwali helped Zambia to a second place finish at the tournament in Zimbabwe where they also sealed qualification for the 2023 All Africa Games to be held in Ghana. The 21-year-old was voted the player of the tournament having won man of the match accolades twice in the games against Zimbabwe and Malawi. He scored six goals to finish as top scorer of the tournament, two goals ahead of Zimbabwean Tendayi Maredza who scored four while Alfred Mphande,…...



