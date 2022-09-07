THE National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) has adopted a new constitution that has introduced an age limit for those seeking to be elected on the executive board. According to a statement availed to the media yesterday, the new constitution allows for the NOCZ board to appoint the secretary general (who will also serve as CEO) following an advertisement and interviews. The appointed CEO will join the board but he/she will not have the right to vote. Under article 22, the new constitution has introduced an age limit for those seeking to be elected as executive board members. “No person shall be eligible for election as a member of the Executive Board if he/she has reached the maximum age limit…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.