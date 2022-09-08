FORMER FAZ president Simataa Simataa says the women’s national team is playing a refreshing brand of romantic football that fans have fallen in love with but has been missing from the men’s game which is now all about personalities and individualism. And Simataa says administrators must not make football a government baby but show their corporate acumen by bringing the game to the 21st century as a commercial enterprise. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, Simataa said the refreshing brand of passing football exhibited by the Copper Queens recently is testimony that the future is bright. “I’m elated with the women’s team, given that the grassroots are not strong as they are showing at the top. To be honest, the refreshing…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.