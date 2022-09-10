ZAMBIA under-23 coach Oswald Mutapa has named a strong 45-member provisional squad ahead of next month’s 2023 TotalEnergies Morocco U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The Mutapa-led technical bench has handed call-ups to England-born Manchester City U-18 defender Jadel Katongo, Italy-based defensive midfielder Manah Chiwisa as well as England-based Chanka Zimba. Other foreign-based players making the team include speedy winger Lameck Banda, Croatia-based duo of Peter Chikola and Prince Mumba. On the local scene, Mutapa has roped in Patrick Chooma, Shapy Njobvu, Amon Chulu, Patrick Gondwe, Jimmy Mukeya, and Athletico Lusaka duo of Charles Mumba and Kingston Mutandwa. The Mutapa tutored side is expected to enter camp on September 18 in Lusaka as they prepare for the crucial encounter against…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.