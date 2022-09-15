ZAMBIAN boxers have continued to post positive results at the ongoing All African boxing Championships in Mozambique, with Commonwealth bronze medallist Patrick Chinyemba being the latest to knock out his opponent . The 21-year-old entertaining boxer sent the huge crowds that had thronged the boxing arena into a frenzy when he showed his class, flogging his opponent to the canvas in a dominant display before delivering a marvelous punch that knocked out Mozambique’s Alvaro Antonio in the third round of the fight. In round one, both boxers looked determined, but Chinyemba took the lead as he sent Antonio to the canvas 45 seconds into the fight when he landed a left hook that caught his opponent unaware. As the fight…...



