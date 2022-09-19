STRUGGLING Chambishi FC snatched their first win of the 2022 MTN/FAZ Super League season after beating rivals Nkana FC 2-1 in a Week-5 fixture at Chilata Stadium in Kitwe. A goal from Congolese international Andy Boyeli and one from Chabala Kasanda gifted Chambishi their first win of the season after struggling with four consecutive defeats in the first four Super League games. The Beston Chambeshi-led Kitwe giants came close to breaking the deadlock in the 19th minute when Alex Ng’onga tried his luck with an attempt that was easily collected by the goalkeeper. Chambishi silenced the noisy home fans with a goal from Boyela three minutes before the half-hour mark. The goal compelled the Nkana technical bench led by Beston…...



