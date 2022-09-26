ZAMBIA’S Fide Master (FM) Nase Lungu and Timothy Kabwe registered victories in the sixth round at the ongoing Africa Individual chess championship in Lagos Nigeria. Lungu beat Nigerian Lovet Bomo while Kabwe beat another Nigerian in Akintoye Abdlrahman to bounce back to winning ways in tightly contested games. FM Prince Daniel Mulenga drew with IM Richmond Phiri in an all-Zambian affair. With three rounds remaining before the individual championships ends, Kabwe was positioned sixth on the table with eight other players that included Zambia’s Lungu while Phiri and Mulenga were among the 14 players that had three points. Going into the seventh round, Zambian Candidate Master (CM) Kabwe had a tough game against flying bird of Madagascar Fey Antenaina, with…...



