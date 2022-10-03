FORMER 400m hurdles World Champion Samuel Matete says the country will not attain more track success if it does not invest in elite coach training. Speaking in an interview, Sunday, Matete said there was a need to invest in coaches if the country was to continue producing results on the track. “As a country, we may not attain more success if we don’t invest in elite coaching. We have a number of coaches doing well in preparing athletes, but the lack of refresher courses is killing us. We need to be exposed to modern coaching courses in order for our athletes to perform well. Remember that for athletes to perform well, there must be a coach pushing them and imparting…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.