THE Zambia Under-20 team starts the chase for a place at the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a Cosafa Cup tournament crucial opening fixture against Mauritius in eSwatini. COSAFA is using the Under-20 tournament in eSwatini to pick the two teams that will represent the region at the 2023 Africa Cup to be staged in Egypt. Zambia coach Chisi Mbewe admitted that playing the opening game of a tournament is always difficult but reminded his side of the importance of winning the first game at any tournament. Mbewe said the COSAFA tournament will not be easy as every team had prepared well and was looking to qualify for the Africa Cup but retained his belief in his…...



