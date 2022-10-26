SPEEDY winger Golden Mashata says the country should expect nothing less than victory when the team clashes with Sierra Leone in the return leg of 2023 U-23 AFCON qualifiers at the Heroes Stadium. And goalkeeper Jeban Tembo says working with 2012 AFCON-winning skipper Christopher Katongo and goalkeeper Kalililo Kakonje is a big motivation to the team in going the extra mile in achieving the 2024 Paris Games qualification. Speaking in an interview upon arrival at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) from Liberia, Mashata who won Zambia the late penalty in the 88th minute to secure an away draw said Zambians should expect a win from the team. He said the team is aware of the huge task ahead that…...



