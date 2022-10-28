FORMER Chipolopolo coach and striker Wedson Nyirenda says the low scoring rate by Zambian strikers is a result of accumulated wrongs that the country has accepted as normal. And Nyirenda said there is a need for the country and clubs to consider specialized striker coaches because a lot of forwards currently lack an eye for goal. Zambia has struggled to produce dependable and prolific goal scorers notably since Kalusha Bwalya and Kenneth Malitoli hang up their boots in the early 2000s. Despite Zambia’s finest hour coming in 2012, the Chipolopolo front line has struggled to thrive over the years as goals have trickled in. As a result, the nation has failed to qualify for the last three AFCONs and has…...



