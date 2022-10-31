GREEN Buffaloes’ 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League campaign is off to a flying start thanks to a brilliant 4-0 win over Liberia’s Determine Girls. However, coach Charles Haalubono insists the team still has more to improve on in front of goal. The COSAFA champions kicked off the tournament with a dominant performance and dictated play from start to finish at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat. “It’s a good start for us but I still feel we could have done more especially upfront where we created a lot of scoring opportunities but missed them. We didn’t know much about our opponents, and I think the way we started showed that our girls were a little bit jittery. We need to…...



