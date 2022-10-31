THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) says those dealing in counterfeit Kopa replicas were doing so at their own risk as the association had engaged law enforcement agencies to deal with culprits. Speaking in an interview, FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said the association has noted with great concern the increased number of fake Kopa replicas. Kashala warned that the association will continue to pursue culprits dealing in fake replicas. “We shall continue pursuing those dealing in counterfeit Kopa jerseys and we are aware that they are ordering from Nakonde. The message to those involved in such acts is that they should know that they are doing this at their own risk. We shall not be blamed when they lose…...



