ZAMBIA Football Coaches Association (ZAFCA) president Dan Kabwe has urged local coaches with the required qualifications to take advantage and apply for the advertised vacant Chipolopolo top job. And Kabwe says he is interested in applying for the vacant national team coaching job. The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) on Monday advertised the vacant job and called on qualified coaches both foreign and local to send in applications. The FA is seeking to recruit a suitably qualified and experienced coach to fill the position of the national team coach. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Kabwe urged local coaches who are eligible for the job to apply for the vacant job. “To start with, this is how it is supposed to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.