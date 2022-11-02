GREEN Buffaloes Women’s Football Club will today be in search of a semi-final berth at the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League with a tough test against host club ASFAR at Prince Moulay Hassan. Buffaloes started their campaign with a convincing 4-0 win against Determine Girls and will be looking to book a slot in the semi-finals with a win against the highly-rated ASFAR that comes into the game motivated from beating Simba 1-0. The Haalubono tutored side has continued with their fine form from where they left at the COSAFA Champions League. ASFAR also boasts of being the most experienced team in Group A having participated in the first edition last year and minted Bronze while Buffaloes and Simba are…...
