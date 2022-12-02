ZAMBIA minted its first medal in Taekwondo through Saviour Muhangu at the ongoing African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games in Lilongwe, Malawi. And the U-17 3×3 ladies’ basketball team yesterday entered the medal brackets after edging South Africa. Speaking in an interview after winning a bronze medal in the 55kg weight category, Muhangu said he was excited to win his first medal at the Games. He said despite his target being winning a gold medal, he was happy to finish fourth and settle for a bronze medal. “I’m excited to win a medal at this competition. The competition was tough but I managed to win a medal and I think it’s not a mean achievement looking at…...



