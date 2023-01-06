THE 2022/2023 MTN Super League resumes this afternoon after a month-long Christmas break with Green Buffaloes seeking a win to stay second when they host FC MUZA at the Edwin Imboela. It will be another emotional reunion for Buffaloes coach Masauso Tembo against the team he guided to promotion last season. The first leg meeting ended in a 1-1 draw and it will be interesting to see how far both sides have come since that Week One encounter. Buffaloes are six points behind leaders Power Dynamos with 29 points from 17 games, tied with third-placed Forest Rangers who play on Saturday. Speaking ahead of the match, Tembo said his team expects a tough outing. “We anticipate a tough game from…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.