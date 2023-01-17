NATIONAL Olympic Committee (NOC) president Alfred Foloko has challenged athletes across the country to go flat-out as they kick-start their 2023 international engagements. Speaking in an interview, Monday, Foloko said there was a need for all athletes countrywide to set targets as they kick start the 2023 sporting season. Foloko said 2023 promises to be a good sporting year for the country as most associations look to build on last season’s performances both at local and international levels. “The 2023 sporting season has already started and we are wishing athletes across the country the best and to go flat-out hunting for medals during international engagements. We urge them to set targets for themselves and work hard towards achieving their personal…...



