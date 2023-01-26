DEFENDER Benedict Chepeshi says he is confident the Chipolopolo will qualify for the 2023 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) looking at the experience and exploits of coach Avram Grant. Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the MTN Bola Review show, Chempeshi said Grant’s experience will come to the fold ahead of the back-to-back Lesotho fixtures. The Red Arrows skipper said the team will need to avoid complacency and underrating Lesotho in order to stand a better chance of qualifying for the AFCON. “Well, I think Coach Avram Grant’s experience and his exploits in Europe give us players confidence that we shall qualify for the AFCON this time around. He is a very big coach and coming…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.