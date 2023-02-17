BRAZILIAN legend and World Cup winner Ronaldinho will be part of the Barcelona all-stars to face the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning team in an exhibition match set for the Heroes Stadium in May. The Barcelona legends will be in Zambia on a four-day tour that will culminate in the exhibition game. Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu confirmed at the launch of the exhibition match in Lusaka that Ronaldinho and other former Barcelona players will take part in the match scheduled for the Heroes Stadium on May 27. Nkandu said the exhibition match that is being organised by King of Africa Sport in partnership with the Ministry of Sports is going to be used to market Zambia’s tourism. “You…...



