THE Zambia Women’s National Team faces Uzbekistan this morning in its last match of the Turkish Cup at the Miracle Sports Complex. Coach Bruce Mwape will continue to get a preliminary overview of the team ahead of its debut outing at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup which will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. The Copper Queens are in Group C of the global event alongside Spain, Costa Rica and Japan. Zambia heads into today’s match hoping the team bounces back after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Slovenia on Saturday. With one defeat and one win at the tournament, Mwape is demanding nothing less than victory against Uzbekistan. “We have…...



