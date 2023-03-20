THE Zambia Under 23 team has ended a three days camp in Niger and has left for Egypt ahead of the Africa Cup qualifier. Europe-based Miguel Chaiwa and Mannah Chiwisa are expected to join the team later today. Speaking in an interview before the team’s departure for Egypt, midfielder Joshua Mutale said he was confident of a positive result away from home. He said Zambia’s defence looked solid and all that was needed was for the midfielders and strikers to do their jobs. He said the scoreless draw against Niger in a friendly match helped to gauge the readiness of the team and gave credit to the defence for keeping a clean sheet. “We were not happy with the draw…...



