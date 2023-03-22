THE Zambia Under-23 team will want to ensure that its trip to Cairo for tonight’s match against Egypt yields a vital result that will put it one step closer to AFCON qualification. The two teams face each other for the first leg of the final qualification round at the 30 June Stadium. Egypt and Zambia are unbeaten in the qualifiers with away draws and home wins from their previous rounds against Eswatini and Sierra Leone respectively. The challenge is on Zambia to upset the defending U23 AFCON champions, who won the title on home soil four years ago. Coach Osward Mutapa will be demanding nothing but victory in a mouth-watering fixture this evening. Mutapa told journalists that his boys were ready…...



