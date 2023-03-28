ZAMBIA Under-23 defender Miguel Chaiwa says the team is disappointed after failing to qualify for the Morocco 2023 AFCON tournament following Sunday’s elimination at the hands of Egypt. The Osward Mutapa-coached side’s attempt to recover from a 2-0 first-leg away defeat in Cairo failed on Sunday when they were held to a scoreless home draw at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Speaking in an interview, Sunday, defender Chaiwa said the team’s failure to qualify for the November event was painful. “It is a big disappointment for us as a team because we have been working so hard for this opportunity but at the end of the day, we did not accomplish it. We wanted to reach the top level but…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.