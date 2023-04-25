ZAMBIA’s enterprising tennis player Owen Mwale says winning the Namibia Senior Tennis Championships is a dream come true after edging the host nation’s second seed Daniel Jauss in an enthralling final . The 21-year-old sailed through to the finals with a 100 percent win record before showing his class, defeating Namibia’s second best ranked player 6/4, 7/5. Mwale was invited to attend the senior championships as guest player in the tournament played over three days. Speaking in an interview with the Goal Diggers, Monday, Mwale said winning his first international championship was a dream come true. “I am very excited and it’s really a dream come true winning my first international competition. I had a feeling knowing the amount of…...



