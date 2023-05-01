ZAMBIA’s Thompson Mbewe has won the country’s first silver medal at the ongoing Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) under-20 and under-18 championships at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Botswana’s Collen Kebinnatshipi stopped the clock at 44.91 to clinch gold while Mbewe came in second. By press time, the official time records for the rest of the runners had not yet been confirmed by the Technical Information Centre owing to a system malfunction. The Timetronics equipment in use at the competition has been facing technical challenges, leading to delays in giving out verified results and timings. However, TIC and Timetronics experts promised to publish all the results by the end of the day. Regardless, Mbewe was awarded his medal which…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.