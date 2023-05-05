FORMER 400m hurdles world champion Samuel Matete says Muzala Samukonga is destined for greatness as the world is yet to see the beast in him. Speaking in an interview with Goal Diggers, Matete said Samukonga’s 43.91s new personal best is testament that the enterprising athlete is heading for the top. “We are proud of Samukonga and he is putting Zambia on the world map. He is coming on very well and has been impressive since coming on the scene. All we can do is encourage him to continue with the same spirit and flying the country’s flag high. He is definitely destined for greatness and the world is yet to see the beast in him,” Matete said. “At the moment,…...



