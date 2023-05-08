POWER Dynamos’ seventh league title is to put it very bluntly the epitome of perseverance. The Kitwe giants on Saturday clinched their first league title since 2011 and in the process won their seventh ever Zambian league crown. Since 2011, Power has only finished in the top two twice with a second placing at the end of the 2014 season. During this waiting period Power has gone through six managerial changes, two of whom oversaw the grooming of a certain Patson Daka whose only honour at Arthur Davies was the Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Memorial Charity Shield in 2016. Aba Yellow , aba buska also had to endure harsh ridicule for their underperformance with the now famous “Power Kuwayawaya fye,” a…...



