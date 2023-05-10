FLYWEIGHT Patrick Chinyemba yesterday edged seventh seed Masud Yusifzada from Azerbaijan to secure a slot in the quarterfinals of the ongoing 2023 International Boxing Association (IBA) Championships in Uzbekistan. Yusifzada recorded an undisputed 5-0 win against Chinyemba in round one but failed to sustain the lead. The seventh seed continued with his countering while waiting for Chinyemba to make mistakes but little did he realise that he was giving chance to the Zambian pugilist to study his moves. Despite his poor start, Chinyemba managed to reorganize himself and came from behind to secure a deserved quarterfinal slot. He managed to work out a combination in round two, helping him take the round 4-1. In the final round, Chinyemba pushed his…...



