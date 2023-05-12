COMMONWEALTH and African 400m champion Muzala Samukonga says he always gives his best on the track for fear of losing. The World Athletics last week announced that Samukonga was officially the 2023 fastest man in the world to finish a 400m race in 43.91 seconds. In an interview before his departure for Kenya on Thursday at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA), Samukonga said he was ready to deliver results. Samukonga is expected to take part in the Kip Keino Classic Continental Tour in Kenya this Saturday, where the cream de la cream of Africa’s athletes will take to the track. “I’m ready for the race in Kenya and looking forward to giving my all on the track. It will…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.