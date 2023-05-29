The Zambia under-17 and under-20 handball teams have been disqualified from the International Handball Federation (IHF) Zone Six Championship in South Africa over allegations of age cheating. And Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu says government is disappointed with the teams’ disqualification. Nkandu says his ministry advocates for clean sports and does not condone any form of cheating. On Friday, the Handball Association of Zambia (HAZ) announced Zambia’s disqualification, adding that it had appealed against the decision to the international mother body. Speaking in an interview, Sunday, Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu said HAZ should be reprimanded if it was true that the association used overage players. “It is very disappointing that our team has been disqualified on the pretext of age cheating…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.