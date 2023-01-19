Zambia 21-47 Burundi THE Under-17 boys’ handball team suffered a second straight defeat at the ongoing International Handball Federation (IHF) Continental trophy after being thumped 47-21 by Burundi. And Handball Association of Zambia (HAZ) General Secretary Josab Changa says Zambia and Zimbabwe are jointly in the process of lodging a formal complaint to the Confederation of African Handball (CAH) and International Handball Federation (IHF) over age cheating. Zambia went into the Burundi game coming from a 46-19 beating at the hands of Guinea Conakry with coach Musa Kambundu blaming fatigue for the loss having arrived in Congo Brazzaville two hours before the match. The Kambundu-coached side started the game well, scoring five goals in the space of two minutes before…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.