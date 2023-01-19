Zambia 21-47 Burundi THE Under-17 boys’ handball team suffered a second straight defeat at the ongoing International Handball Federation (IHF) Continental trophy after being thumped 47-21 by Burundi. And Handball Association of Zambia (HAZ) General Secretary Josab Changa says Zambia and Zimbabwe are jointly in the process of lodging a formal complaint to the Confederation of African Handball (CAH) and International Handball Federation (IHF) over age cheating. Zambia went into the Burundi game coming from a 46-19 beating at the hands of Guinea Conakry with coach Musa Kambundu blaming fatigue for the loss having arrived in Congo Brazzaville two hours before the match. The Kambundu-coached side started the game well, scoring five goals in the space of two minutes before…...
