FORMER Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda says he was obligated to save Zanaco from relegation because the Bankers helped build him as a coach. And Nyirenda has advised striker Patson Daka to leave Leicester City, who were relegated to the English Championship, in favour of a club from the Premier League. Speaking in an interview with the Goal Diggers, Wednesday, Nyirenda said saving Zanaco from the jaws of relegation was not an easy task. “Saving Zanaco FC from the jaws of relegation was not an easy task. I took it as a challenge to keep the status of one of the clubs that have helped me to be where I am today. It gives me pleasure to have managed to save…...



