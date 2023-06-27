ZAMBIA has minted five medals at the first-ever African Shaolin Kung Fu tournament that was hosted in the country over the weekend. The Africa Shaolin Kung Fu games were hosted at the Ngwerere Shaolin Temple and attracted participation from 22 countries and 147 athletes. Fighters Mathews Zulu and Mary Ngoma performed excellently to win three gold medals for Zambia during the championship. Zulu scored 9.2 points to win the first prize in the Men’s Group C Shaolin Quan while Ngoma won her two gold medals in Shaolin Short Weapons and Shaolin Quan. In an interview after the fight, Ngoma said she had prepared adequately because she dreamt of going far in the sport. “I am very excited to win two…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.